Northcape Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,826,000 after acquiring an additional 75,922 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,968. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.77 and a 200-day moving average of $170.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.62.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.