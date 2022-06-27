Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,817 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $32.09. 418,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,201,914. The stock has a market cap of $258.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

