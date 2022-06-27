Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 619.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,583 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

