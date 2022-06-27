Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,326. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.