Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,911 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of BSCN remained flat at $$20.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,448. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

