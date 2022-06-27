Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) versus SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Financial Review

Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Northern Lights Acquisition and SoFi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Lights Acquisition N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 5.70 -$483.94 million ($0.82) -7.48

Northern Lights Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northern Lights Acquisition and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58

SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.04, suggesting a potential upside of 129.01%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Lights Acquisition and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Lights Acquisition N/A -58.07% 1.72% SoFi Technologies -36.32% -9.24% -4.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Northern Lights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Northern Lights Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Lights Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.