Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Position Raised by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,261 shares during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas accounts for about 2.0% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $73,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NOG opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.90%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,562,979 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

