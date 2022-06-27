Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN)
