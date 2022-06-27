NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

NXPI stock opened at $159.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.00. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $151.32 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

