Oddz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $520,291.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $520,291.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00145963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00075553 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014584 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

