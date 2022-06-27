ODUWA (OWC) One Day Volume Tops $9,687.00

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,713.61 or 1.00058135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00039416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00023467 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

