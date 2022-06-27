Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $3.46 million and $92,857.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

