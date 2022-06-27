OKYO Pharma Limited’s (NASDAQ:OKYO) Quiet Period To End on June 27th

OKYO Pharma’s (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 27th. OKYO Pharma had issued 625,000 shares in its public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $2,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During OKYO Pharma’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OKYO stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. OKYO Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. It is developing OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

