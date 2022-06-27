Ondas (ONDS) & Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ondas to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Ondas has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas’ peers have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ondas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,017.95% -22.43% -20.51% Ondas Competitors -190.45% -1,743.51% -2.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ondas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ondas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A Ondas Competitors 257 1534 2518 105 2.56

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 41.10%. Given Ondas’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ondas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ondas and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.91 million -$15.02 million -10.28 Ondas Competitors $3.37 billion $415.96 million -4.16

Ondas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ondas peers beat Ondas on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ondas (Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform. It provides FullMAX base station and remote radios; and FullMAX SDR platform that helps to enable secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It sells its products and services through direct sales force and value-added sales partners to critical infrastructure providers and applications, such as rail operators, commercial and industrial drone operators, electric and gas utilities, water and wastewater utilities, oil and gas producers and pipeline operators, and for other critical infrastructure applications in areas, such as homeland security and defense, and transportation markets. The company is headquartered in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

