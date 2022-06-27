OpenOcean 1-Day Volume Tops $824,550.00 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $824,550.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00178864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00063392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013943 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars.

