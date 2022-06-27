Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660 over the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 188,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,832,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.78.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

