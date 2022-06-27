Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 75.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.47.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

