Origin Dollar Trading 0% Higher This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $66.54 million and approximately $264,192.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00181467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00062855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,712,684 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

