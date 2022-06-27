Origin Sport (ORS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $21,304.00

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $21,304.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00047355 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011968 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.