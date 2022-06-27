Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 108,960 shares.The stock last traded at $3.09 and had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $776.29 million, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,552 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

