Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 108,960 shares.The stock last traded at $3.09 and had previously closed at $3.14.
A number of analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $776.29 million, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.81.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
