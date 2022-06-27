OTR Global Upgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to “Positive”

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,329.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,362.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,485.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

