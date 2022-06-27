Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Down 6.5%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.15 and last traded at $31.27. 15,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,198,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.86.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Overstock.com by 113.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 46,936 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 43.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 623,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,449,000 after acquiring an additional 187,784 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $62,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

