Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of OC stock opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $5,195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,515,000 after purchasing an additional 395,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

