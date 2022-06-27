Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.34. Approximately 2,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 140,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

PAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Aviva Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 887,249 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

