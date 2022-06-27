PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $3.29

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $491.37 million and approximately $73.83 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00015851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 305,508,426 coins and its circulating supply is 149,190,978 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

