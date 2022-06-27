Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 10.7% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.39. 60,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,674. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.