Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,187 shares during the quarter. MicroVision accounts for approximately 0.5% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 10.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 47,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,632. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $682.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 3.50. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,114.59% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

