ParkinGo Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 32% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $798,760.96 and approximately $92.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,046.46 or 1.00281638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039791 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00023484 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

