PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.65.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $788.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $111,202.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,125,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,817,317.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 31,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

