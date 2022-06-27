PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Up 7.1%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.17 and last traded at $64.10. Approximately 34,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,556,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,331.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,571.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,756 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

