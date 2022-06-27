PEAKDEFI Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and approximately $93,647.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

