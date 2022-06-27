Peanut 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $452,468.00 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $139,246.28 and $452,468.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peanut has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,869.73 or 0.99996812 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

