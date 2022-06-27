PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Sells $731,087.25 in Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $144.97. 393,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.60. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $132.78 and a one year high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

