Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PVL stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Permianville Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

