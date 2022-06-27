Peterson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,428 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 241.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

IWY traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $130.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.95. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

