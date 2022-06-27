Peterson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,125 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,654,273. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.