Peterson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,854 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,570 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.