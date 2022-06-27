Peterson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.4% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 48,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.35. 35,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.