Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 108,784 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,784 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after acquiring an additional 748,684 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,542,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,817,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,355,000 after acquiring an additional 619,443 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,521,000.

SPYV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 113,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,587. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

