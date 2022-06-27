Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,587 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,587 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,834. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

