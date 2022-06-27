Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lowered by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

