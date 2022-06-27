Phillip John Riese Sells 5,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $307,128.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.21. 995,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FLYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Flywire by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,003,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 214,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 59,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.