Phore Trading Down 37.2% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $149,804.13 and approximately $462.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,231,155 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

