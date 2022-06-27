PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $0.0532 on Major Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $786,557.30 and $11,675.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,860.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002447 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.