Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.42. Approximately 2,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 472,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $183,677.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,961.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $197,476.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after buying an additional 1,078,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 64.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,680 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 153,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $21,398,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.