Primecoin (XPM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $307.00

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and $307.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,221,188 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.