Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Primerica by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.