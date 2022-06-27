PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 394,476 shares.The stock last traded at $32.74 and had previously closed at $33.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

