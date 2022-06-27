Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $981,000.

SCHM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.10. 4,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,622. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22.

