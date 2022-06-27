Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 1,264 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $70.12. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,826 shares of company stock worth $15,368,444. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

